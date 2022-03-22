Movano (MOVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MOVE opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Movano has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Get Movano alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.