MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

