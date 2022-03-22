Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Critical Contrast

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago 2.89% 1.55% 1.28% Mullen Automotive -2.88% N/A -121.25%

trivago has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares trivago and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $427.68 million 1.84 $12.66 million $0.04 55.00 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 1.71 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -4.86

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for trivago and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

trivago presently has a consensus target price of $3.03, indicating a potential upside of 37.50%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe trivago is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

trivago beats Mullen Automotive on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

