Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $147.00 and last traded at $147.23. 3,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 205,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 67.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 460.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,086 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

