Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $237.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

