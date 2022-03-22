Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.04. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $78.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.
About Nathan’s Famous (Get Rating)
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nathan’s Famous (NATH)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.