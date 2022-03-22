Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.04. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

