Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NAVB stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.74.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.