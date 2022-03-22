Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NAVB stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

