Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives $126.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $127.80. 2,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $107.80 and a 1 year high of $143.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

