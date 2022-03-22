Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives $126.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $127.80. 2,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $107.80 and a 1 year high of $143.92.
Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
