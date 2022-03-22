New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NJR. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

