Nexo (NEXO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00005104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $11.33 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00036662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00107272 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

