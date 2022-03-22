NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $1,446,045 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,018.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

