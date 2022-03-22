NIKE, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

Shares of NKE opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average is $154.32. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.