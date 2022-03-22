NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $173.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) received a $173.00 target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NIKE stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.32.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 423,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $70,577,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

