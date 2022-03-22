NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

NIKE stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,852,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

