NIKE’s (NKE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $163.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average is $154.32. The company has a market capitalization of $217.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.