Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Noble Financial currently has a C$2.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

TSE SMT opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.03. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$1.42 and a one year high of C$4.83.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.