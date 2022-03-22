Node Runners Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,230.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (NDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Node Runners has a total market cap of $580,602.10 and $8,230.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.62 or 0.00055158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

