Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $281.54 million, a P/E ratio of 77.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

