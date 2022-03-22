Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 874 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

