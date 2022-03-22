Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 258 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.