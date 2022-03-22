Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after buying an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after buying an additional 637,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.