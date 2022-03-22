Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 19,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,253,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Specifically, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -31.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.