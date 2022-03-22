Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NOVT opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

