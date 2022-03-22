NuShares Price Up 8.3% This Week (NSR)

NuShares (NSR) traded down 73% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $249,374.66 and $727.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017557 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,167,111,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,641,980 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

