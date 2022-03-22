NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NXPI stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $168.74 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

