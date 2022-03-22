NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

