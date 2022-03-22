NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
