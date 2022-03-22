Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

