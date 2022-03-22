Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 131 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $196.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

