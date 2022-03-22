Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $17.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after buying an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,204,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,111,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

