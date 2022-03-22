Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,060.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,060 ($13.95) and last traded at GBX 1,063.50 ($14.00), with a volume of 393608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,097 ($14.44).

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCDO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.20) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,413.64 ($31.78).

The firm has a market cap of £8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,342.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,609.13.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,100.18). In the last quarter, insiders bought 789 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,480.

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

