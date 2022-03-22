ODUWA Market Capitalization Achieves $356,971.96 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 70.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 77% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $356,971.96 and $6,255.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,804.86 or 0.99803247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

