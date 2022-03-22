Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.64.

OHI opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,919,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

