OMG Network (OMG) Trading Up 21.1% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $4.89 or 0.00011471 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $685.30 million and approximately $198.68 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00254787 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.