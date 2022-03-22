ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

ONTF traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,821. The firm has a market cap of $692.30 million and a P/E ratio of -25.71. ON24 has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $55.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,450 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.