OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,320,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPK opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

