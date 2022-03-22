Oppenheimer Comments on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2023 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Wedbush dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $131.18 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

