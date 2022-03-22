Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.49. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organovo by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Organovo by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organovo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Organovo by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

