Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.49. Organovo has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organovo (ONVO)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.