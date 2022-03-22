Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.18. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 277,677 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the third quarter worth $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

