Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

