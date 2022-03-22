Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $204.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22). Equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

