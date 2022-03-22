Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,177.57

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,177.57 ($15.50) and traded as low as GBX 668 ($8.79). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 678 ($8.93), with a volume of 96,128 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,634 ($21.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 795.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,177.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

