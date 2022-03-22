Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen Buys 9,624 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $38,977.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 116,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
