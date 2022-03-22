Pai Liu Sells 107,869 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $221,131.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $158,774.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Pai Liu sold 2,084 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $5,105.80.

WISH traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.13. 14,434,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,841,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.25.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth $54,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.