Pallapay (PALLA) Price Hits $0.0234 on Exchanges

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $14.34 million and $579,567.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045678 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.45 or 0.07021849 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,080.31 or 1.00143889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

