Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Parachute has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $622,231.16 and approximately $155,316.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

