Parallel Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,156,000 after acquiring an additional 438,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,004,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after buying an additional 1,416,497 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after buying an additional 52,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,729 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Nuance Communications ( NASDAQ:NUAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

