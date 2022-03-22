Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $272.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.33 and a 200 day moving average of $311.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

