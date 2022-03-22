Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

