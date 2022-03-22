Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $203.87. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,264 shares of company stock valued at $22,516,364. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.