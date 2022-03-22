Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,835 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

